Game and Fish Urges Arizona Hunters to Help Monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to help monitor the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease---a neurodegenerative wildlife disease fatal to deer and elk.

Hunting season arrives soon and Game and Fish is encouraging successful deer and elk hunters to bring the head of their harvested animal, especially bucks and bulls, to any department office during regular business hours.

The preferred method for delivery is to place the head in a heavy-duty plastic trash bag and keep it cool and out of the sun. The department also requests hunters to provide accurate hunter information including name, telephone number as well as game management unit in which the animal was harvested along with the state and hunting license number.

Department officials did not find any cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in the 1,200-plus mule and White Tail deer and elk that were harvested by Arizona hunters last year.

Game and Fish has been testing for the presence of the disease in Arizona since 1998.

Chronic Wasting has been found in the neighboring states of Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, the disease has not been detected in Arizona.