Reward Reaches $50K for Information Leading to Arrest in Shootings of Burros

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 29, 2019 at 5:04 AM MST
Burros.jpeg
(U.S. Bureau of Land Management via AP, File)
/

An anonymous donor has given more than $30,000 to fund a reward for information that leads to whoever has killed more than 40 protected wild burros in the Southern California desert.

The Humane Society says a donor from its burro protection initiative, the Platero Project, put up the money making the total reward $50,000. The Humane Society donated $2,500.

Forty-two burros with gunshot wounds have been found along a 60-mile stretch of Interstate 15 in the Mojave Desert since May.

Killing a protected burro is punishable by a $2,000 fine and a year in jail.

Rewards of $2,500, $5,000 and $1,000 are offered, respectively, by the American Wild Horse Campaign, Return to Freedom and The Cloud Foundation organizations.

The Bureau of Land Management is offering $10,000.

Associated Press
