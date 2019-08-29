© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Southwest Utah Health Officials Respond to Reports of Rabid Bats

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 29, 2019 at 4:44 AM MST
Health officials say they have received several reports of people interacting with rabies-carrying bats in southwest Utah.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department says most of the cases have occurred in residential neighborhoods around St. George and beyond.

Individuals exposed to the deadly virus have been given preventative vaccinations.

Rabies can spread to people from the saliva of infected animals including bats, foxes, raccoons and skunks.

Officials say most of the rabies cases in southwest Utah are related to bats or animals bitten by bats.

Associated Press
