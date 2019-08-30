Grand Canyon Water Conservation Starts to Cope with Broken Pipeline

Grand Canyon National Park is initiating water conservation measures on the North and South Rims starting Friday because of a pipeline break.

The problem was reported Thursday on a section of the pipeline north of Phantom Ranch, along the North Kaibab trail. Until park staff repairs the break, the park will remain in conservation mode.

Crews have started repair work to the pipeline and anticipate that it may take four or more days to complete. Visitor facilities at both rims will remain open with water limitations for some services.

The water conservation measures in effect include no car or bus washing, no watering of lawns or plants, using low water cleaning techniques and reduced toilet flushing. Drinking water at restaurants will be provided by request and not automatically provided and there will be shorter shower times and turning off water while brushing teeth.

Water services at the Manzanita day use area and Cottonwood Campground along the North Kaibab trail, and water stations on the delta and at Bright Angel Campground near Phantom Ranch will be unavailable.

Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water.