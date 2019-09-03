Recent Rains Allow for Only Slow Growth of Sheridan Fire Near Prescott

Officials with the Prescott National Forest say scattered rain showers and thunderstorms have considerably slowed the spread of the Sheridan Fire 23 miles northwest of Prescott.

A written statement said the lightning-caused fire was 49% contained as of Monday. Inciweb said it has covered more than 21,000 acres. It was reported on August 5.

The rain showers have allowed fire crews to accomplish significant containment and as of late Monday the Type 3 Team was prepared for a transition back to local units.

The fire has spread across pinyon-juniper, grass and brush.

About 167 firefighters are working the blaze including five engines and a helicopter plus heavy equipment. There are no homes or structures threatened.

The area closure remains in effect over the Sheridan Fire area for firefighter and public safety. The closure area includes Camp Wood Road and the fire area south of Walnut Creek Road; The Walnut Creek Road remains open.

Visitors and residents near the closure area should be alert for fire vehicles and equipment.