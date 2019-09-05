© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff Unified School District Classes Canceled Because of Cyber Security Issue

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published September 5, 2019 at 5:46 AM MST
Flagstaff Unified School District students have the day off today.

Classes are canceled because of what the district describes on its facebook page as a “cyber security” issue.

FUSD says the situation has impacted the ability for the district's schools to operate normally. As a result, classes have been canceled for September 5.

School officials said FACTS (Family And Community Teaming for Students), childcare centers, preschools, and all after-school activities have also been cancelled. Students attending Camp Colton will remain at camp as scheduled.

Phoenix media report that a FUSD official says ransomware means the district had to take down internet access for all school and facilities.

