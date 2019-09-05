Flagstaff Unified School District Classes Canceled Because of Cyber Security Issue
Flagstaff Unified School District students have the day off today.
Classes are canceled because of what the district describes on its facebook page as a “cyber security” issue.
FUSD says the situation has impacted the ability for the district's schools to operate normally. As a result, classes have been canceled for September 5.
School officials said FACTS (Family And Community Teaming for Students), childcare centers, preschools, and all after-school activities have also been cancelled. Students attending Camp Colton will remain at camp as scheduled.
Phoenix media report that a FUSD official says ransomware means the district had to take down internet access for all school and facilities.