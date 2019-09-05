© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ft. Huachuca Project Sidelined As Military Funds Used For Border Wall

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 5, 2019 at 5:27 AM MST
ft._huachuca.jpeg
militarybases.com
/

U.S. Senator Martha McSally says a construction project at an Army base in Sierra Vista is the only Arizona project affected by the use of military funding to build part of President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Arizona Republican said in a written news release Wednesday the $30 million project for a ground transport equipment building at Fort Huachuca was already delayed because of environmental issues at the construction site.

McSally said she fought to ensure that no Arizona projects would be impacted and had received a guarantee from the former acting secretary of Defense.

She said acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told her the Fort Huachuca project will be completed in a timely manner.

A total of 127 military construction projects are being sidelined by a Pentagon decision to shift $3.6 billion to build part of President Donald Trump's border wall.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationPentagonMartha McSallyU.S. Mexico BorderPresident Donald TrumpBorder WallFort HuachucaArmy Secretary Ryan McCarthy
Related Content