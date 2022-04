Ft. Huachuca Project Sidelined As Military Funds Used For Border Wall

U.S. Senator Martha McSally says a construction project at an Army base in Sierra Vista is the only Arizona project affected by the use of military funding to build part of President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Arizona Republican said in a written news release Wednesday the $30 million project for a ground transport equipment building at Fort Huachuca was already delayed because of environmental issues at the construction site.

McSally said she fought to ensure that no Arizona projects would be impacted and had received a guarantee from the former acting secretary of Defense.

She said acting Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told her the Fort Huachuca project will be completed in a timely manner.

A total of 127 military construction projects are being sidelined by a Pentagon decision to shift $3.6 billion to build part of President Donald Trump's border wall.