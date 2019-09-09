Back To School Monday For FUSD Students

Classes resume today for all students at Flagstaff Unified School District.

FUSD officials worked through the weekend to resolve a cybersecurity issue that forced closures of all schools Thursday and Friday. They had to secure critical systems while investigating the origin and possible damage resulting from malware found Wednesday in the district's computer system.

Officials cut off computers' access to the internet and the Arizona Daily Sun reported that teachers and other district employees on Friday turned in their Windows devices so they could be scanned for contamination and have new malware protection installed.

Information technology personnel from Computer Community College and other organizations were helping the school district's own staff.