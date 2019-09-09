Kaibab National Forest Reports Two New Wildfires

Two new wildfires started over the weekend in the Kaibab National Forest in northern Arizona.

Multiple interagency resources, including aircraft, responded to the incidents and took immediate suppression actions to stop the fires' spread.

The Le Fevre Fire, is located approximately 15 miles southeast of Fredonia off Highway 89A near the Le Fevre Overlook, and was caused by a motor vehicle accident.

Because of hot, dry and windy conditions the fire grew to approximately 20 acres in the pinyon, juniper and brush. Although the fire's spread has been stopped, fire managers only list the containment at 80 percent due to the potential for spot fires with another day of gusty southwest winds predicted.

Meanwhile, the Cougar Fire was also discovered Saturday near Cougar Lake just south of the recent Castle Fire area. The fire was contained at approximately one acre and was caused by lightning from a recent thunderstorm.

In addition to the two new fires, fire personnel are still closely monitoring the progress of the Ikes wildfire.

That fire has been managed jointly between the Kaibab National Forest and the National Park Service since its discovery on July 25 near Swamp Point on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

As of Sunday, it had spread across 7,630 acres within its 7,785 acre planning area and is being utilized in order to fulfill its natural role of reducing dense forest fuels and improving overall ecosystem health.