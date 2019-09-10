Reward Increased For Tucson Murder Suspects On The Run

Federal authorities have increased the reward amount for information leading to the arrest of an Arizona couple wanted in a Tucson murder case and who escaped from a security transport vehicle last month.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and other agencies continue to search for 56-year-old Blane Barksdale and his 59-year-old wife Susan Barksdale. Authorities say the pair overpowered two guards on August 26 in Utah and took control of a prison transport van that was taking them to Pima County from New York where they were arrested.

The U.S. Marshals had been offering rewards of up to $10,000 for each suspect. The agency announced the reward Monday for information leading directly to Blane Barksdale's arrest is up to $25,000 now and he's been added to their 15 Most Wanted list. Susan Barksdale's reward amount remains at up to $10,000.