© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities Capture Escaped Arizona Couple Wanted For Tucson Murder

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 12, 2019 at 6:26 AM MST
2_barksdales.jpeg
Tucson Police Department
/

Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates who were able to overcome their guards in a transport van in southern Utah and fled into Arizona.

Susan and Blane Barksdale were being transported to Pima County from upstate New York after they were accused of murdering a Tucson man in April.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says the couple was arrested last evening without incident. It’s still unclear where the Barksdale’s were captured but the Navajo County Sheriff’s office has scheduled a news briefing about the pair for later Thursday morning.

They had been on the run since August 26th and were recently listed on the FBI's Top 15 Most Wanted List. There were rewards offered for information leading to the arrest of the Barksdales.

KNAU and Arizona News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF