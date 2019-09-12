Authorities Capture Escaped Arizona Couple Wanted For Tucson Murder

Authorities say they have captured two escaped inmates who were able to overcome their guards in a transport van in southern Utah and fled into Arizona.

Susan and Blane Barksdale were being transported to Pima County from upstate New York after they were accused of murdering a Tucson man in April.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says the couple was arrested last evening without incident. It’s still unclear where the Barksdale’s were captured but the Navajo County Sheriff’s office has scheduled a news briefing about the pair for later Thursday morning.

They had been on the run since August 26th and were recently listed on the FBI's Top 15 Most Wanted List. There were rewards offered for information leading to the arrest of the Barksdales.