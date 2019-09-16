© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio

Artists Prevail In Lawsuit Over Phoenix's Discrimination Ban

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2019 at 11:57 AM MST




The Arizona Supreme Court says the free speech rights of two Christian artists who make wedding invitations were violated by Phoenix's anti-discrimination ordinance that makes it illegal for businesses to refuse service to same-sex couples for religion reasons.

The 4-3 decision on Monday reverses lower-court rulings that were favorable to the city.

The Supreme Court says its ruling is limited to only the creation of custom wedding invitations by Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski and isn't a blanket exemption from the ordinance for all their business operations.

The artists believe a marriage should be between only a man and woman.

The court says the city can't force the two artists to make same-sex wedding invitations in violation of the religious beliefs by telling them what they can and can't say.

KNAU and Arizona News discriminationArizona Supreme Courtlegalsame-sex marriage
