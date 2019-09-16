© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Court To Issue Ruling On Phoenix's Discrimination Ordinance

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2019 at 4:46 AM MST
The Arizona Supreme Court is scheduled Monday to decide the constitutionality of Phoenix's anti-discrimination ordinance that bars businesses from refusing service to same-sex couples for religion reasons.

Two Christian artists who operate a business that makes invitations and other wedding-related items argue that the ordinance will violate their religious beliefs by forcing them to custom-make products for same-sex marriage ceremonies.

So far, two courts have upheld the constitutionality of the ordinance and rejected the arguments made by the artists, who believe a marriage should be between a man and woman.

The Arizona Court of Appeals has previously ruled that while the ordinance may have an incidental effect on free speech, its main purpose is to prohibit discrimination.

The appeals court concluded the ordinance regulates conduct, not speech.

