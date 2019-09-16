President Trump To Make Campaign Stop in New Mexico

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a campaign stop in New Mexico Monday.

Trump lost New Mexico by 8 percentage points in 2016. Last year, his party lost a House seat and the governor’s mansion. Political observers wonder if New Mexico is in play. It’s a state that hasn’t voted for a Republican for president since George W. Bush in 2004.

The Trump campaign argues New Mexico is in play and has put it — along with Nevada, New Hampshire and Minnesota — on the short list of states that Trump lost in 2016 and is plotting to win in 2020.

The president is expected to attend a campaign rally style event in Rio Rancho…that’s a suburb of Albuquerque.