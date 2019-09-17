Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Searching For Two Missing Men

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who were reported missing in the county last week.

Credit Yavapai County Sheriff's Office / Michael Morris

44-year-old Adam Predin was reported missing on September 13 and 38-year-old Dustin Michael Morris was reported missing on September 15. Authorities say Predin went for a hike in the Childs-Beasley Flat area when he got lost and the Sheriff’s Office says his cell phone is turned off or out of power. He was last seen wearing gray pants and carrying a backpack and shovel. Predin's white Ford Expedition was located with no trace of him. Sheriff’s Office officials say Predin was last seen on Dugas Road.

Meanwhile, Morris has been missing since September 9 but wasn't reported missing until September 15. Authorities say Morris was last seen in Tempe but they believe he could also be in the Dugas area off of Interstate 17.