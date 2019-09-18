Coconino Sheriff Looking For Help With Incident Near Tusayan

Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of men who confronted and possibly shot at a bowhunter in the Kaibab National Forest near Tusayan.

The hunter told authorities he was returning to his vehicle when he was approached by a truck occupied by three white men.

A verbal altercation ensued. The bowhunter attempted to walk away, but the truck followed him.



The hunter then ran away and hid in an embankment. He heard what he said was six to eight gunshots from the direction of the truck.

Authorities describe the vehicle as a dark-colored (possibly black), four-door diesel truck, possibly a Chevrolet, with matching camper shell.

It has an LED light bar on the cab of the truck and one of its front fog lights may be burnt out.

Those with information are asked to contact Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Coconino County Silent Witness at 928-774-6111