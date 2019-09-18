Prescott Valley Names New Police Chief

Prescott Valley has found its new Police Chief.

Steven Roser makes the move from the Phoenix Police Department where he was a shift commander.

He’s scheduled to begin work November 4th.

Roser is an Air Force veteran, and began work as a patrol officer in Phoenix nearly 30 years ago.

He's held a variety of positions at Phoenix PD inluding field training, drug enforcement and burglary.

He’s an alumnus of Grand Canyon University and Northern Arizona University.

In a release from the Town of Prescott Valley, Roser said he is excited about moving to the town and leading its police force,

Roser replaces Bryan Jarrell, who retired July 1. Jarrell spent six years with PVPD.