© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Students Rally in Flagstaff for Global Climate Strike

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published September 20, 2019 at 3:20 PM MST
IMG_2697.JPG
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU

Millions of people worldwide took to the streets today as part of the youth-centered Global Climate Strike. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, in Flagstaff local students and others filled the lawn at City Hall calling for leaders to immediately address climate change.

Organizers estimate about a thousand people rallied, many waiving signs and chanting as passing cars honked in support. Students skipped class to attend, but administrators with the Flagstaff Unified School District and many charters supported them. Strikers ranged from elementary and pre-k to college students and older.

_DSC1782.JPG
Credit Ryan Heinsius / KNAU
/
KNAU
Protesters at the Climate Strike on Fri, Sept. 20 gather at City Hall along Rte. 66.

"My generation has been left with all these problems to fix and there’s just too many to pick one. That’s why we’re all so freakin’ stressed. I mean ... it’s terrifying," says Rhiannon Colvin, a junior at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy.

_DSC1797.JPG
Credit Ryan Heinsius / KNAU
/
KNAU
Brandon, a sophomore at Northern Arizona University, holds up a skateboard deck that reads "Survival Isn't Political."

"I want my kids and my grandkids to experience the same things I’ve been able to experience, and I feel like at the rate we’re going right now that’s not really going to be an option," says Northern Arizona University sophomore Brandon, who didn’t give his last name.

_DSC1788.JPG
Credit Ryan Heinsius / KNAU
/
KNAU
One of about 1,000 attendees at the Flagstaff Climate Strike Fri, Sept. 20.

Students gathered today in 150 countries, throughout the U.S., and in at least eight Arizona cities as part of the Climate Strike. It coincides with the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit that begins Monday.

_DSC1795.JPG
Credit Ryan Heinsius / KNAU
/
KNAU
The northern Arizona-based band Sihasin performed at the Flagstaff Climate Strike Fri, Sept. 20.

news_donate_7.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News EnvironmentNAUclimate changeLocal NewsschoolsFlagstaff Unified School District
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content