Students Rally in Flagstaff for Global Climate Strike
Millions of people worldwide took to the streets today as part of the youth-centered Global Climate Strike. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, in Flagstaff local students and others filled the lawn at City Hall calling for leaders to immediately address climate change.
Organizers estimate about a thousand people rallied, many waiving signs and chanting as passing cars honked in support. Students skipped class to attend, but administrators with the Flagstaff Unified School District and many charters supported them. Strikers ranged from elementary and pre-k to college students and older.
"My generation has been left with all these problems to fix and there’s just too many to pick one. That’s why we’re all so freakin’ stressed. I mean ... it’s terrifying," says Rhiannon Colvin, a junior at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy.
"I want my kids and my grandkids to experience the same things I’ve been able to experience, and I feel like at the rate we’re going right now that’s not really going to be an option," says Northern Arizona University sophomore Brandon, who didn’t give his last name.
Students gathered today in 150 countries, throughout the U.S., and in at least eight Arizona cities as part of the Climate Strike. It coincides with the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit that begins Monday.