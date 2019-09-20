Students Rally in Flagstaff for Global Climate Strike

Millions of people worldwide took to the streets today as part of the youth-centered Global Climate Strike. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, in Flagstaff local students and others filled the lawn at City Hall calling for leaders to immediately address climate change.

Organizers estimate about a thousand people rallied, many waiving signs and chanting as passing cars honked in support. Students skipped class to attend, but administrators with the Flagstaff Unified School District and many charters supported them. Strikers ranged from elementary and pre-k to college students and older.

Credit Ryan Heinsius / KNAU / KNAU Protesters at the Climate Strike on Fri, Sept. 20 gather at City Hall along Rte. 66.

"My generation has been left with all these problems to fix and there’s just too many to pick one. That’s why we’re all so freakin’ stressed. I mean ... it’s terrifying," says Rhiannon Colvin, a junior at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy.

Credit Ryan Heinsius / KNAU / KNAU Brandon, a sophomore at Northern Arizona University, holds up a skateboard deck that reads "Survival Isn't Political."

"I want my kids and my grandkids to experience the same things I’ve been able to experience, and I feel like at the rate we’re going right now that’s not really going to be an option," says Northern Arizona University sophomore Brandon, who didn’t give his last name.

Credit Ryan Heinsius / KNAU / KNAU One of about 1,000 attendees at the Flagstaff Climate Strike Fri, Sept. 20.

Students gathered today in 150 countries, throughout the U.S., and in at least eight Arizona cities as part of the Climate Strike. It coincides with the United Nations’ Climate Action Summit that begins Monday.