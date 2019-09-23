Flagstaff Police Officers Wound Suspect In Weekend Shooting

Flagstaff police officers were involved in a shooting over the weekend. An officer shot and wounded a suspect identified as 18-year-old Jose Ernesto Padilla. The Flagstaff PD says they were called to a residence regarding a man trespassing at a home around 12:45 Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the suspect fled and hid in a storage area behind the Tapatio Restaurant on Route 66 in Flagstaff. Police started negotiating with Padilla asking that he exit the storage area and finally used gas in an attempt to get Padilla to leave a container behind the restaurant. The SWAT Team was called and officers say Padilla fired his handgun at the officers prompting them to return fire. Padilla was wounded but the extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

A Flagstaff police officer also was injured in the incident with non-life threatening injuries. Padilla was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment.

Flagstaff Police were also attempting to locate Padilla regarding an Aggravated Assault investigation on September 14, 2019.

The Northern Arizona Multi-Agency Shoot Team was reported to be conducting an investigation as it relates to the Officer Involved Shooting.

Flagstaff Police Department officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid Administrative Leave, per policy, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.