Lowell Observatory Expansion Plans Include Open-Deck And Movable-Roof

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 23, 2019 at 4:50 AM MST
lowell_observatory.jpeg
Lowell.edu
/

The expansion plans of Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff include opening a new open-deck observatory, a movable-roof facility featuring six telescopes for use both by researchers and the public.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the open-deck observatory is getting its finishing touches in preparation for an October 5 grand opening.

Its six telescopes include one designed for viewing galaxies and star clusters to another intended for studying the details of the much nearer -- at least in astronomical terms -- moon and planets in our solar system.

Perched on forested Mars Hill overlooking downtown Flagstaff, Lowell is where astronomer Clyde Tombaugh spotted Pluto, then known as Planet X, in 1930.

The private observatory was founded by Percival Lowell in 1894.

