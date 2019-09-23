© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

New Wildfire Prompts Evacuations South Of Prescott

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published September 23, 2019 at 5:15 AM MST
johnson_fire.jpeg
Prescott National Forest Facebook page
/

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “Code Red Alert” --or a “GO” evacuation order for residents who live in the Lookout Mountain/Maverick Mountain area about 8 miles south of Prescott.

That’s where the Johnson Fire has burned about 100 acres of brush and timber.

A shelter has been set-up at Prescott High School.

Officials with the Prescott National Forest say the fire is being attacked by ground crews and aircraft in the skies above the blaze.

The public is asked not to travel in the vicinity of Ponderosa Park, Lower Wolf Creek, and the community of Potato Patch as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be traveling in the area.

The fire has burned over 100 acres and smoke is being seen in Prescott and surrounding areas.

Upper and Lower Wolf Creek Campgrounds are temporarily closed as a safety precaution.  

Rain is in the weather forecast for the area on Monday and much of the work week.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfiresPrescott National ForestYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeFire Season 2019Johnson FireevacuationsLookout MountainMaverick Mountain
Related Content