New Wildfire Prompts Evacuations South Of Prescott

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “Code Red Alert” --or a “GO” evacuation order for residents who live in the Lookout Mountain/Maverick Mountain area about 8 miles south of Prescott.

That’s where the Johnson Fire has burned about 100 acres of brush and timber.

A shelter has been set-up at Prescott High School.

Officials with the Prescott National Forest say the fire is being attacked by ground crews and aircraft in the skies above the blaze.

The public is asked not to travel in the vicinity of Ponderosa Park, Lower Wolf Creek, and the community of Potato Patch as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be traveling in the area.

The fire has burned over 100 acres and smoke is being seen in Prescott and surrounding areas.

Upper and Lower Wolf Creek Campgrounds are temporarily closed as a safety precaution.

Rain is in the weather forecast for the area on Monday and much of the work week.

The cause of the fire is unknown.