Arizona Prepares For More Scattered Rain Showers And Potential Flooding

Rain showers may return to parts of Arizona Tuesday as the remnants of Hurricane Lorraine continue to push across the state from south of the border...mixing with another storm system…to provide conditions ripe for heavy rains.

Monday's storms dropped as much as 5 inches of rain in suburbs east of Phoenix including Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert and Mesa.

There was a tornado warning in the early afternoon in the Cave Creek and New River areas and TV news video showed what appeared to be a small funnel cloud in New River. But, it appears the funnel cloud didn't touch ground and there was no immediate report of any damage in that sparsely populated area.

The Superstition Fire Medical District reported its crews tended to five water rescue calls Monday, including a mother and her child stuck in a flooded wash in Apache Junction.