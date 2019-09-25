Tornado Confirmed In Southeastern Arizona During Monday's Severe Storms

The National Weather Service in Tucson has confirmed that a small tornado touched down near Willcox late Monday when wet and windy weather hit southeastern Arizona.

Storms were from remnants of the since-downgraded Hurricane Lorena. Meteorologists say the tornado had wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph. It destroyed a barn in Willcox, flipped three mobile homes and downed some power lines but there were no reports of any injuries.

Crews in Cochise County were cleaning up Tuesday after the twister caused damage and power outages in the area.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies across northern Arizona Wednesday with severe thunderstorms possible and there are flash flood warnings for parts of Yavapai and Mohave counties on Wednesday afternoon.