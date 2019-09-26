Group Seeks To Limit Scope Of Tree-Cutting Ban

An environmental group is seeking to limit the scope of a court order that bans tree cutting across national forests in New Mexico and one in Arizona.

U.S. District Judge Raner Collins earlier this month sidelined timber management projects on the forests until federal agencies can get a better handle on the population of the threatened Mexican spotted owl.

The U.S. Forest Service said Thursday it has suspended permits for firewood cutting that many residents in rural areas rely on to heat their homes.

WildEarth Guardians has asked the court to modify the tree-cutting ban to exclude firewood permits for personal use.

The Forest Service said it would agree.

It's unclear when the judge will rule on the motion.

In the meantime, residents are looking for other firewood options.