KNAU and Arizona News

Helicopter Dropping Water Onto Ikes Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 27, 2019 at 1:27 PM MST
nps.gov
Heavy-lift helicopters are being used to drop water on a wildfire burning in a remote area of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and an adjacent national forest.

Officials say the Ikes Fire started July 25 by lightning has become more active recently due to high winds and that crews are trying to stop it from growing northward as winds pick up again this weekend.

The North Rim's main visitor facilities remain open though smoke from the fire is visible along State Route 67.

The helicopters are dropping buckets into the Colorado River to pick up water to dump into Quaking Aspen Canyon.

The 17-sq. mile fire in the park and Kaibab National Forest has forced closures of roads, trails and view points in the Rainbow Trail area.

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyonFire Season 2019north rimIkes fire
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
