Grand Canyon Skywalk Mulling New Policies After Fatal Jump

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 30, 2019 at 1:49 PM MST
IMG_6909.jpg
Grand Canyon West
/

Officials at the Grand Canyon Skywalk are considering whether more security is needed after a man jumped to his death.

Grand Canyon West said in a statement Monday that it would explore whether new policies are needed.

Authorities recovered the body of a 28-year-old visitor Sunday morning.

They say he was at the tourist spot on the Hualapai reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when he jumped.

Open since 2007, the horseshoe-shaped glass walkway juts about 70 feet over the canyon overlooking the Colorado River.

The vertical drop from the Skywalk is between 500 feet and 800 feet.

There are safety barriers installed at Skywalk.

A Chinese tourist died in March while trying to take a photo close to Skywalk.

grand canyon national park, Hualapai Tribe, Grand Canyon deaths, Grand Canyon Skywalk, Grand Canyon West
Associated Press
