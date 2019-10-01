© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Fewer Bald Eagles Hatched In Arizona In 2019

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 1, 2019 at 4:46 AM MST
american_bald_eagle.jpeg
pinterest.com
/

State wildlife officials say fewer bald eagles have been born in Arizona this year despite a record number of breeding areas for the 2019 season.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says raptor biologists have counted 71 eagle nestlings this year. That’s down from 87 hatched in 2018.

The birds are protected nationally by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The Arizona population has flourished since 1978, when 11 pairs were counted in the state. There are now an estimated 74 adult breeding pairs.

Wildlife experts attribute the population's gradual recovery to the efforts of a committee comprised of

Arizona Game and Fish, other government agencies, private organizations and Native American tribes.

The breeding season for bald eagles in Arizona runs generally from December through June.

