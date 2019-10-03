© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
EPA Warns People To Stay Away From Iron King Mine, Humboldt Smelter

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 3, 2019 at 10:15 AM MST
DSC00147.JPG
Zac Ziegler
/
Both the smelter and the Iron King Mine have been closed off by the EPA in order to keep people from getting to close to the most contaminated parts of the super-fund sites.

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning those in the Dewey-Humboldt area to stay away from the tailings pile near the Iron King Mine as well as the Humboldt Smelter.

A release from the EPA says it was recently alerted to people in the area, many of whom were children.

The agency asks that people contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office if they see others enter the closed areas.

 

The tailings pile sits west of Highway 69, while the smelter is east of Main Street.

The mine and smelter shut down more than 50 years, and the area was declared a superfund site more than a decade ago due to arsenic, lead and other metal contaminants.

 

