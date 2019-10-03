EPA Warns People To Stay Away From Iron King Mine, Humboldt Smelter

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning those in the Dewey-Humboldt area to stay away from the tailings pile near the Iron King Mine as well as the Humboldt Smelter.

A release from the EPA says it was recently alerted to people in the area, many of whom were children.

The agency asks that people contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office if they see others enter the closed areas.

The tailings pile sits west of Highway 69, while the smelter is east of Main Street.

The mine and smelter shut down more than 50 years, and the area was declared a superfund site more than a decade ago due to arsenic, lead and other metal contaminants.



