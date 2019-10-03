© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Northern Navajo Nation Fair Expected To Attract Thousands

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 3, 2019 at 4:53 AM MST
The oldest of several Navajo Nation fairs starts this week in Shiprock, New Mexico.

The Northern Navajo Nation Fair features traditional dances and ceremony, art displays, livestock sales, a rodeo, parade and royalty pageants. The exhibit hall, Indian Market and carnival open Thursday on youth and elder day--a popular day for school children to visit.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the fair that runs through Sunday.

Organizers say the fair is in its 108th year. The community has been preparing for weeks by doing volunteer clean-ups.

The Western Navajo Nation Fair is scheduled later this month in Tuba City, Arizona.

