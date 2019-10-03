© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Sedona Chapel Almost Fully Restored After Vandal Attack

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 3, 2019 at 1:36 PM MST
chapel_of_the_holy_cross.jpg
sedonaaz.gov
/

It will be a few more weeks until repairs at the Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona are completed after a man vandalized the iconic landmark.

Church facility director Betty McGinnis said Thursday that it will take two to five weeks to receive and install a new window.

Authorities say 41-year-old Timothy Larson entered the church Sept. 25, hitting objects with a crowbar and spray painting the word “evil.”

According to Coconino County Jail records, Larson remains held on $30,000 bond. He is facing several charges including criminal damage in a place of worship.

McGinnis estimates the damages to be about $1,600.

The chapel, which sits atop Sedona red rocks, draws nearly 2 million people annually.

McGinnis says officials are looking at possibly making changes to their security.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News SedonacrimeCoconino County Sheriff's Officevandalismchapel of the holy cross
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content