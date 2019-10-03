© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Vice President Mike Pence Continues Whirlwind Tour Of Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff/Associated Press
Published October 3, 2019 at 6:11 AM MST
Pence_0.jpeg
whitehouse.gov
/

Vice President Mike Pence continues his Arizona visit Thursday.  Yesterday, he attended a campaign event in Phoenix on behalf of Arizona U.S. Senator Martha McSally.

Today, Pence is scheduled to participate in a Southwest Hispanic Leaders roundtable in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, at a Baptist church in Scottsdale.

Later today he will tour the Caterpillar Tinaja Hills Demonstration & Learning Center in Tucson and deliver remarks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in Green Valley.

He returns to Washington, DC, this evening.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Mike PencePresident Donald TrumpHispanicsArizona U.S. Senator Martha McSallyHispanic Heritage Month
Related Content