Vice President Mike Pence Continues Whirlwind Tour Of Arizona

Vice President Mike Pence continues his Arizona visit Thursday. Yesterday, he attended a campaign event in Phoenix on behalf of Arizona U.S. Senator Martha McSally.

Today, Pence is scheduled to participate in a Southwest Hispanic Leaders roundtable in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, at a Baptist church in Scottsdale.

Later today he will tour the Caterpillar Tinaja Hills Demonstration & Learning Center in Tucson and deliver remarks on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in Green Valley.

He returns to Washington, DC, this evening.