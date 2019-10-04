© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Man Accused Of Terrorism Out Of Jail Until His Trial

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2019 at 4:42 AM MST
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
An Arizona man facing a terrorism charge has been released from jail as he awaits trial.  A Maricopa County Superior Court judge Thursday ordered 18-year-old Ismail Hamed of Fountain Hills be placed on house arrest and get an electronic monitor until his trial starts next year.

The trial had been scheduled to begin later this month but has been pushed back until May 14, 2020.

Hamed was indicted on two charges of terrorism for allegedly providing assistance to the Islamic State and engaging in an act of terrorism. He also was charged with aggravated assault for brandishing a knife and throwing rocks at a county sheriff’s sergeant in a January 7 encounter outside a Fountain Hills substation.

Hamed was shot and wounded after ignoring warnings to drop the weapon.

