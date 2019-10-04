Pence Says Trump Campaign Will Be In Arizona 'A Lot' In 2020

Vice President Mike Pence says he and President Donald Trump are “going to be in and out of Arizona a lot” during the 2020 campaign.

Pence told reporters after an event in Scottsdale Thursday the Trump campaign will appeal to Hispanic voters in Arizona with a focus on faith, family and opposition to abortion.

Political observers say Arizona is emerging as a 2020 battleground state.

Pence was in Arizona to raise money for Republican Senator Martha McSally, who faces a tough election next year.

He also spoke with Hispanic business leaders in Scottsdale and visited heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Incorporated south of Tucson. He touted economic strength, job growth and tax cuts.

Pence also defended the president’s call that foreign governments investigate one of Trump’s leading Democratic rivals—Joe Biden.