© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Pence Says Trump Campaign Will Be In Arizona 'A Lot' In 2020

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2019 at 4:29 AM MST
pence_with_ducey.jpeg
yourvalley.net
/

Vice President Mike Pence says he and President Donald Trump are “going to be in and out of Arizona a lot” during the 2020 campaign.

Pence told reporters after an event in Scottsdale Thursday the Trump campaign will appeal to Hispanic voters in Arizona with a focus on faith, family and opposition to abortion.

Political observers say Arizona is emerging as a 2020 battleground state.

Pence was in Arizona to raise money for Republican Senator Martha McSally, who faces a tough election next year.

He also spoke with Hispanic business leaders in Scottsdale and visited heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar Incorporated south of Tucson. He touted economic strength, job growth and tax cuts.

Pence also defended the president’s call that foreign governments investigate one of Trump’s leading Democratic rivals—Joe Biden.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News GOPMike PencePresident Donald Trumparizona republican partyArizona U.S. Senator Martha McSally
Related Content