Public Allowed More Access To Recreation Areas At Museum Fire

The Coconino National Forest will reduce the size of the closure area for the Museum Fire in Flagstaff Friday. The move will allow increased public access and recreation on parts of Mt. Elden.

A written news release from the Coconino National Forest said the “Burned Area Emergency Response” team has completed treatments to the land. That includes mulching with a helicopter in effort to stabilize the watershed and encourage recovery.

Officials say although additional areas are open, the public is urged to use caution, as hazards still exist such as ash pits, rolling rocks, weakened trees, falling trees and possible floodwaters.

Among the trails open Friday: the Arizona National Scenic Trail, Schultz Loop Trail, Heart Trail, Little Bear Trail, Little Gnarly, Lower Oldham Trail from Buffalo Park to the ANST Junction, Rocky Ridge Trail from ANST to Schultz Creek Trail, Sunset Trail from the intersection of Schultz Tank to Little Bear Trail.

These trails remain closed: Brookbank (entire trail), Lower Oldham (from ANST to Brookbank Trail), Rocky Ridge Trail (from ANST to Brookbank Trail), Sunset Trail (from Little Bear Trail to Elden Lookout Trail), and Upper Oldham Trail (entire trail)

For more information call the Flagstaff Ranger District at 928-526-0866.