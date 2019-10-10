Several Prescribed Burns Planned In Flagstaff Area For Coming Week

The first of four prescribed burn projects on the Coconino National Forest in the Flagstaff area got underway Thursday.

The forest plans to fuels on 553 acres about a mile south of Kachina Village. Smoke from the one-day burn is expected to drift to the northeast, and may settle in low-lying areas tonight.



Three other burns are planned for next week.

Tuesday’s burn will take place on 525 acres to the northwest of Flagstaff near the experimental forest on Highway 180.

A Wednesday burn will treat 920 acres a half mile north of Munds Park, while a Thursday burn will take place on 291 acres a mile south of Kachina Village

Meanwhile the Kaibab National Forest is also planning to start a large burn on Tuesday in its Williams Ranger District. The burn will likely extend through the rest of the week.

The Three Sisters prescribed fire project was originally scheduled to begin a week ago, but was postponed due to unfavorable conditions.

The 7,400-acre burn will take place on land north of Interstate 40 and west of State Route 64.

Forest officials say they will conduct burns in smaller units of land so as to allow smoke to clear quickly and minimize impact on developed areas.