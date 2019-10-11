Water Conservation Efforts Underway At Grand Canyon's South Rim

Grand Canyon National Park has started water conservation measures for the South Rim because of a water pipe leak. Officials say in a written release that during pipeline work at Grand Canyon’s Indian Garden north pump house a leak happened on a valve Thursday.

The leak is disrupting water connectivity to the Indian Garden north pump house and that’s preventing water from being pumped to the south rim.

There's no impact to the North Rim.

Park staff are working to restore the water connection and will remain in a conservation mode until further notice.

Water conservation measures in effect include no car washing, reducing toilet flushes, drinking water at restaurants only upon request, and shorter times in showers.

NPS officials say within the inner canyon, water services at Indian Garden and Plateau Point are unavailable at this time.

Drinking water is available at the Mile and a Half and Three Mile filling stations on the Bright Angel Trail as well as Bright Angel Campground and Phantom Ranch. Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water.