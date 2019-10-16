Court: Stacking Bodies At Arizona Funeral Homes Punishable

The Arizona Court of Appeals is siding with state regulators who disciplined a Mesa funeral home for stacking containers of bodies.

The Arizona Republic reports that the court upheld a 2017 decision to penalize Angels Cremation & Burial.

The decision effectively rejects the funeral home's argument that state regulations are too vague.

According to court documents, a former Angels Cremation & Burial worker complained about the practice to the Arizona State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers in 2016.

Owner Sandy Greenley countered that the facility occasionally double-stacks containers in a refrigerator until they are picked up.

But the practice only occurs during winter months.

The board found that the funeral home had violated state regulations involving the care of human remains.

Angels Cremation & Burial was fined $5,500.