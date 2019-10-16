Water Service Restored At South Rim Of Grand Canyon

The water is back on at the south rim of Grand Canyon. Officials report water connectivity has been restored after a leak was found in a pipeline valve at a pump house.

The park has removed water restrictions and resumed basic water conservation measures. The valve leak, which prevented water from being pumped between the Indian Garden north pump house and the South Rim was reported last week.

Park staff replaced the valve and restored the water connection over the weekend.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say the park always operates under water conservation measures, encouraging all residents, visitors and businesses to mindfully use water and adopt basic water conservation practices.

Water conservation measures were put in place last week on the south rim.

The north rim was not affected by the water issue.