© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Water Service Restored At South Rim Of Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published October 16, 2019 at 5:39 AM MST
gc_visitor_center.jpeg
grandcanyon.com
/

The water is back on at the south rim of Grand Canyon. Officials report water connectivity has been restored after a leak was found in a pipeline valve at a pump house.

The park has removed water restrictions and resumed basic water conservation measures. The valve leak, which prevented water from being pumped between the Indian Garden north pump house and the South Rim was reported last week.

Park staff replaced the valve and restored the water connection over the weekend.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say the park always operates under water conservation measures, encouraging all residents, visitors and businesses to mindfully use water and adopt basic water conservation practices.

Water conservation measures were put in place last week on the south rim.

The north rim was not affected by the water issue.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News grand canyon national parkwater pipe break
Related Content