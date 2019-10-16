Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Makes Drug Bust On I-40

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reports a big drug bust in Ash Fork this week. According to a written statement, the sheriff’s office says the arrests were made during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Ash Fork Monday morning.

Five suspects were arrested and each has been charged with two counts of transportation of Narcotic Drugs, two counts of Possession of Narcotic Drug for Sales, two counts Possession of Narcotic Drugs, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangerment by recklessly endangering a 2-year-old boy who was in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities say a sheriff’s office drug sniffing dog named "Vader" located 30 pounds of cocaine in the vehicle. Four and a half-pounds of heroin was also found in the vehicle.

All the suspects are from South Carolina and were booked into the Camp Verde Detention where they remain in-custody, each with a bond of $250,000.