© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Makes Drug Bust On I-40

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published October 16, 2019 at 5:12 AM MST
Vader.jpeg.png
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reports a big drug bust in Ash Fork this week. According to a written statement, the sheriff’s office says the arrests were made during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Ash Fork Monday morning.

Five suspects were arrested and each has been charged with two counts of transportation of Narcotic Drugs, two counts of Possession of Narcotic Drug for Sales, two counts Possession of Narcotic Drugs, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Endangerment by recklessly endangering a 2-year-old boy who was in the vehicle at the time.

Authorities say a sheriff’s office drug sniffing dog named "Vader" located 30 pounds of cocaine in the vehicle. Four and a half-pounds of heroin was also found in the vehicle.

All the suspects are from South Carolina and were booked into the Camp Verde Detention where they remain in-custody, each with a bond of $250,000.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Yavapai County Sheriff's Officenarcoticsheroinillegal drugsCamp Verde Detention Centerdrug bustcocaine