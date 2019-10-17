© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

32 Immigrants Found Inside Refrigerated Trailer In Southern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 17, 2019 at 5:15 AM MST
Smugglers.jpeg
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
/

Authorities say two drivers are facing federal human smuggling charges after 32 immigrants were found locked in a refrigerated semitrailer at a southern Arizona border checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents sent the semi for a secondary inspection Monday after being alerted by a trained dog. The entire truck was X-rayed and border officials say the images showed dozens of people locked in the trailer.

They say a majority of the immigrants in the trailer were from Mexico and among them was a 6-year-old boy. Most were clad in long pants and short-sleeved T-shirts in 47-degree conditions inside the semi.

The names of the two male drivers weren't immediately released.

Homeland Security officials say they've intercepted several human smuggling attempts involving semitrucks in the Tucson Sector so far this year.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationU.S. Department of Homeland SecurityU.S. Customs and Border Protectionhuman smugglingimmigrant smugglingTucson sector
