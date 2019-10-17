Arizona Business Leader Confirmed As 25th Secretary of U.S. Air Force

An Arizona businesswoman and graduate of Arizona State University has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the next Secretary of the U.S. Air Force. Barbara Barrett was confirmed by a vote of 85-to-7 by the Senate Wednesday after she was nominated by President Donald Trump.

The Arizona Republic reports Barrett has a long history of working in politics and the aviation industry. Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat, and Republican Marth McSally, both voted to confirm her nomination.

Governor Doug Ducey congratulated Barrett on her confirmation. In a written statement he said “Barrett is a pilot, trained astronaut, successful businesswoman, former Ambassador, philanthropist, dedicated public servant and true patriot—Barbara has broken glass ceilings and pioneered new paths for women in areas as diverse as aviation, business, politics, public service and more. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise and is immensely qualified to serve in this capacity.”

It’s not clear when Barrett will be sworn-in.