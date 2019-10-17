© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Phoenix City Council Approves New Fees For Airport Rideshares

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 17, 2019 at 4:57 AM MST
uber.jpeg
uber.com
/

New fees for ride-hailing pickups and drop-offs at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport have been approved by the city council. Council members voted 7-2 Wednesday to charge companies such as Uber and Lyft a $4 fee for each ride to and from the airport starting next year.

With the fee increasing by 25 cents annually, it will reach $5 in 2024.

Sky Harbor officials say the fee changes were designed in part to reduce the number of vehicles at the terminals and encourage use of the free PHX Sky Train.

When rideshare operators began in June 2016 at Sky Harbor, they represented only about 9% of the commercial business. Airport officials say rideshare operators now represent 70 % of the commercial traffic.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News UberPhoenix Sky Harbor International AirportridesharesPhoenix city councilLyft