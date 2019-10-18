Poetry Friday: Reading, Writing And Adolescence

There is abundant research supporting the benefits of reading to children. It improves vocabulary and language skills, develops imagination and empathy, and fuels their confidence to express themselves through writing. This week’s Poetry Friday reader is living proof of that. 13-year-old Aeka Joshi of Flagstaff returns to the airwaves today to talk about her love of reading and writing, and to share a stunning, original poem about the process of growing up.

AJ: Hi, my name is Aeka Joshi. I’m 13-years-old. I go to NPA (Northland Preparatory Academy), and as you might be able to tell, I really like to write.

I didn’t actually like to write until I was maybe 6. But when I was really little, I obviously loved to talk, and I loved hearing stories, and I loved books, I loved being read to. Definitely, J.K. Rowling. The Harry Potter series is a must. I’m really fond of Tui Sutherland’s Wings of Fire series. So, I think that just naturally evolved into a love of creating my own stories.

Today I’m going to read, Making Sense of Adolescence.

Being conflicted

Doesn’t make you a liar

It makes you a work of art

As yet unfinished

As transient as the fiery sunrise

Still shifting

into the sky’s light.

You are not broken

You are not whole

You are being created

Art in its purest form

Is art in the state of incompletion

The movement of the brush

The rising of the song’s note

Is when the beauty is happening

Once the painting is finished

Once the last note has echoed

Then it is over.

13-year-old Aeka Joshi of Flagstaff

The art is finished.

It can be recorded

It can be preserved

The art will still be beautiful, yes,

But it will no longer be as

Breathtaking.

It will be a star

Shining

in the night sky

Not something becoming what it will be

Just something that is.

One day

Things will not be

Terrifying

Unknown

Disastrous.

One day they will just be.

So why

Don’t we all stop agonizing

Over what we are

Who we are

And realize

that we

Are pure

Unadulterated

Undiluted

Unlimited

Possibility.

Poetry Friday is produced by KNAU's Gillian Ferris. If you have an idea for a segment, drop her an email at Gillian.Ferris@nau.edu.