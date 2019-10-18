Poetry Friday: Reading, Writing And Adolescence
There is abundant research supporting the benefits of reading to children. It improves vocabulary and language skills, develops imagination and empathy, and fuels their confidence to express themselves through writing. This week’s Poetry Friday reader is living proof of that. 13-year-old Aeka Joshi of Flagstaff returns to the airwaves today to talk about her love of reading and writing, and to share a stunning, original poem about the process of growing up.
AJ: Hi, my name is Aeka Joshi. I’m 13-years-old. I go to NPA (Northland Preparatory Academy), and as you might be able to tell, I really like to write.
I didn’t actually like to write until I was maybe 6. But when I was really little, I obviously loved to talk, and I loved hearing stories, and I loved books, I loved being read to. Definitely, J.K. Rowling. The Harry Potter series is a must. I’m really fond of Tui Sutherland’s Wings of Fire series. So, I think that just naturally evolved into a love of creating my own stories.
Today I’m going to read, Making Sense of Adolescence.
Being conflicted
Doesn’t make you a liar
It makes you a work of art
As yet unfinished
As transient as the fiery sunrise
Still shifting
into the sky’s light.
You are not broken
You are not whole
You are being created
Art in its purest form
Is art in the state of incompletion
The movement of the brush
The rising of the song’s note
Is when the beauty is happening
Once the painting is finished
Once the last note has echoed
Then it is over.
The art is finished.
It can be recorded
It can be preserved
The art will still be beautiful, yes,
But it will no longer be as
Breathtaking.
It will be a star
Shining
in the night sky
Not something becoming what it will be
Just something that is.
One day
Things will not be
Terrifying
Unknown
Disastrous.
One day they will just be.
So why
Don’t we all stop agonizing
Over what we are
Who we are
And realize
that we
Are pure
Unadulterated
Undiluted
Unlimited
Possibility.
Poetry Friday is produced by KNAU's Gillian Ferris. If you have an idea for a segment, drop her an email at Gillian.Ferris@nau.edu.