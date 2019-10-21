Man Charged In Flagstaff Walmart Arson

Flagstaff Police say they arrested a man in connection with a recent arson investigation at the Walmart on Huntington Drive.



Cody Yazzie was charged with arson, endangerment, false information to law enforcement, possession of a narcotic drug and promoting contraband into a correctional facility.





Police say security footage shows Yazzie walking away from a clothing and fabric aisle moments before a fire is seen.

He then allegedly tried to walk out of the store with a shopping cart full of camping gear.

Yazzie was arrested less than 24 hours after the incident in a spot where he illegally camps.

Authorities say the Walmart is closed until further notice, and calls to the store Monday afternoon went unanswered.



