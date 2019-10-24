© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

California Condor Chick Is 5th Found In Southwest In 2019

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 24, 2019 at 5:12 AM MST
Wildlife biologists say a record number of wild California condor chicks have been documented this year in the Southwest with the discovery earlier this month of a nestling found in Grand Canyon National Park.

Biologist Miranda Terwilliger, Grand Canyon's condor project manager, says a volunteer found the chick in a nest October 10th. She estimates the chick hatched five months before it was discovered.

There are four population areas for the birds in the wild: Arizona and Utah, Southern California, central California and Baja California, Mexico.

There were only 22 California condors left in the world in the 1980s, but after a recovery effort to save the species there are now 312 of the birds in the wild.

grand canyon national park California Condor Vermilion Cliffs National Monument
