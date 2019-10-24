Tucson Raises Minimum Age To Purchase Tobacco And E-Cigs

Tucson is raising the minimum age to buy e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to 21 years old. The minimum age will go up from 18 to 21 in Tucson on January first.

The City Council's 6-1 vote Tuesday makes Tucson the fifth in the state to adopt such an ordinance.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a similar proposal recently, and the Tucson ordinance applies only within city limits. It will include a 90-day educational period before enforcement begins.

The enforcement will be handled by the city's business services and code enforcement departments.

First-time violations by businesses selling tobacco products to people younger than 21 will be punishable by a $500 fine.

Penalties escalate with subsequent violations.