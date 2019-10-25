© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

ACLU Says Tally Of Migrant Children Separated From Families At Border Tops 5,400

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 25, 2019 at 4:55 AM MST
migrant_children.jpeg
BBC.com/Getty Images
/

The American Civil Liberties Union says U.S. immigration authorities separated more than 1,500 children from their parents at the Mexico border early in the Trump administration, bringing the total number of children separated since July 2017 to more than 5,400.

The ACLU says the federal government told its attorneys that 207 of the 1,556 children separated between July 1, 2017, and June 26, 2018, were under age 5.

A federal judge in San Diego has given the government until Friday to identify children separated going back to July 2017.

The government had inadequate tracking systems at the time, complicating efforts to locate children.

Volunteers working with the ACLU are searching for some of them and their parents by going door-to-door in Guatemala and Honduras.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationMexicoACLUTrump AdministrationhondurasGuatamalamigrant children
Related Content