© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

David Hockney Basket Exhibit Opens At Heard Museum In Phoenix

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 28, 2019 at 4:57 AM MST
david_hockney.jpeg
(Ross D. Franklin/AP)
/

Decades before Yosemite became a national park and mesmerized visitors like British artist David Hockney, it was simply the backyard garden of Native American basket weavers.

Dr. Ann Marshall of the Heard Museum in Phoenix says weavers from the Miowk and Mono Lake Paiute tribes knew exactly where to pick the plants they needed to make baskets.

The reverence they and a man considered one of the world's greatest living artists had for California's Yosemite Valley has inspired an unlikely exhibition. "David Hockney's Yosemite and Masters of California Basketry" opens Monday in Phoenix.

Hockney.jpeg
Credit Courtesy of Christie’s.
/
David Hockney, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), 1972.

Former David Hockney Foundation executive director Richard Benefield says the 82-year-old Hockney would be pleased with the pairing.

Hockney is primarily known for his paintings of poolside life in Los Angeles and landscapes of the English countryside.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News yosemite national parkHeard MuseumDavid HockneyMiowk TribeMono Lake Paiute Tribebasketsbasket making