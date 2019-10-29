A Beloved Boulder Called 'Wizard Rock' Missing At Prescott National Forest

So, how does a one-ton boulder go missing? That’s what officials with the Prescott National Forest are looking into today.

The boulder commonly referred to as the “Wizard Rock” by many local residents was reported missing about two weeks ago.

The Wizard Rock is described as a beautiful black boulder with white quartz running through it and Forest Service officials say it was special to the community. People familiar with driving south of town on Hwy 89 and Whitespar Road in the Indian Fire area have known this rock for many years and some folks often stopped and admired its beauty and even took others there to share this unique boulder.

This isn’t the 1st time forest officials have asked the public for help in locating rocks taken from the forest. In 2009 an 80 pound heart shaped rock was taken from Granite Mountain Wilderness.

Prescott National Forest officials are seeking any information related to the removal of the “Wizard Rock”. “It’s unfortunate when we lose a treasure such as the Wizard Rock. Our hope is that it will be returned to us, and these recent recurring events will become an educational opportunity" said Sarah Clawson, district ranger for the Bradshaw Ranger District. “These boulders belong to the public and should be enjoyed by locals and visitors for years to come" she said.

In the last four months, two separate incidents of boulders being removed from the National Forest by individuals using heavy equipment have been reported as all of the boulders that have gone missing weighed approximately 750-2,000 pounds, which cannot be moved without equipment.

The other incident occurred on the Dearing Road near Thumb Butte.

U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement are seeking assistance in gathering information regarding this latest incident.

Removal of minerals from National Forest lands without a valid permit is illegal. A violation could result in a maximum fine of $5,000.00 or 6 months in jail and or both.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LEOs at (928) 443-8110.