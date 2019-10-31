Data Firm Dun & Bradstreet Announces Layoffs At Tucson Call Center

A New Jersey-based data company has announced plans to close one of its Arizona offices leaving 245 employees without a job.

Business data provider Dun & Bradstreet filed a required 60-day notice Tuesday with the state under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Officials say the act requires large employers to give a legal notice of employee termination. Company officials say the Tucson customer-service call center is expected to close December 31 as part of a consolidation effort. The company says it would provide services and support to affected employees through the transition.

Dun & Bradstreet provides commercial data, analytics, and insights for businesses and employs about 5,000 people worldwide.

The company was recently acquired by an investor group that took the publicly traded company private.